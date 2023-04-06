Raipur Diary: Shah launches radio news in local language

During his recent visit to Bastar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a news bulletin in the local Halbi dialect on Akashwani, claiming that it will strengthen the local language and connect the region’s tribals with the nation and the world. A week later, CM Bhupesh Baghel launched ‘radio sangwari,’ the state’s first digital radio station, to promote the state’s art and culture. The monthly radio programmes of PM Narendra Modi (Mann Ki Baat) and CM Baghel (Lokvani) on people and governance issues demonstrated that radio listenership is still strong and growing.