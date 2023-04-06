Reserve Bank of India cuts India’s inflation

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced retail inflation rate for the current fiscal. The apex bank predicted retail inflation rate at 5.2%. Earlier in February, the RBI forecasted retail inflation to be at 5.3%. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das updated this after the first bi-monthly monetary policy committee of 2023-24 fiscal.

For the June quarter, the retail inflation is expected to average 5.1% and rise to 5.4% each in the September and December quarter. It is expected to decline to 5.2% in the March 2024 quarter.

RBI Governor said the Central bank’s war against inflation will continue until the inflation is brought down to target level. The RBI has the mandate of keeping inflation at 4%, with a band of ( /-) 2% on either side. Retail inflation has remained above the RBI’s upper tolerance level of 6% for 2 months and in February it was 6.44%.