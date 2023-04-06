Singapore Tourism Board announces a new joint fund of $7.5 million to support international film and TV projects

Singapore is offering financial support to international film and TV projects that feature the city-state, as part of efforts to promote the country as a tourist destination. The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have announced a joint fund worth $7.5 million to back global content that showcases Singapore.

Eligible projects will receive funding support of up to 30% of qualifying costs related to featuring Singapore, including production and marketing expenses. The fund will be assessed based on market reach, content concept, opportunities to highlight Singapore’s offerings, and involvement of local talent in credited roles.

The STB’s Chang Chee Pey said that branded entertainment was a focus of the board’s marketing strategy, and that the Singapore On-screen Fund would enable the country to showcase itself through a fresh lens as travel demand recovers.

Meanwhile, IMDA’s Justin Ang said that the fund would provide more opportunities for local media enterprises and talent to collaborate with international counterparts, and develop their skills and credentials on projects aimed at the global audience.