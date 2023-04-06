Turkey closes airspace for flights to and from this airport

Istanbul: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights to and from Sulaymaniyah airport in Iraq for three months. The decision to close airspace was taken due to the activities of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the region. This was announced by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic .

‘Turkish airspace has been closed to aircraft, which land/take-off at Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah International Airport, as of April 3,’ Bilgic said in a statement. The ban will initially be valid until July 3. Then the ban will be re-evaluated in light of the developments that will be closely monitored in the run-up to that date.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union. The organization has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. The group uses Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq as its headquarters.