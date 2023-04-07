Ajith predicts BJP will discard brother Anil like used curry leaves

Ajith, the younger son of Senior Congress leader A K Antony, spoke out against his elder brother Anil’s decision to join the BJP. Ajith expressed concern that Anil would be treated poorly by the saffron party, saying, ‘BJP will use these leaders temporarily and throw them away like used curry leaves.’ He also revealed that his father was deeply saddened by Anil’s move, stating, ‘Anil’s BJP entry made our father very sad. I have never seen him so devastated.’ Despite his disappointment, Ajith hopes that Anil will see the error of his ways and return to the Congress party.

Ajith suggested that Anil’s decision may have been impulsive, perhaps prompted by harsh criticism from the Congress after his comments on the BBC documentary. ‘I think this was a very impulsive, wrong, spur-of-the-moment decision. I guess he was triggered by the harsh criticism from Congress quarters,’ Ajith said. He also noted that Anil had not given any indication to the family of his intention to join the BJP, even when he called to wish Ajith a happy birthday.

Overall, Ajith’s comments reflect the deep rifts and emotional turmoil that can arise within families and political parties when members switch allegiances. Despite the current division, it remains to be seen whether Anil will remain with the BJP or ultimately choose to return to the Congress fold.