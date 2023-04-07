Apple Inc unveiles the design of its first retail store in India

Apple Inc has unveiled the design of its first retail store in India, which is expected to open this month. The store’s black and yellow artwork was inspired by Mumbai’s famous taxis, and it is currently barricaded. In 2020, Apple launched an online retail store in India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market. Apple’s growth potential in India is high, as the country is becoming a manufacturing hub. Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron Corp manufacture several Apple products in the country, including iPhones. Apple plans to manufacture iPads and AirPods in India as well.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple had a 4% market share in India in 2022, behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo. Despite this, Apple reported a 35% year-on-year increase in shipments, driven by the high demand for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models. Analysts expect that the Apple Store will enhance Apple’s brand image and customer loyalty in India and attract more developers and creators to its ecosystem.

The announcement comes more than 20 years after the Cupertino-based company first entered the Indian market through third-party dealers. Apple said that the brightly lit store was ‘inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai,’ referring to the city’s yellow and black taxis that have been around for decades.

On Wednesday evening, people took photos and shot videos of the store’s design outside the barricades, which feature the Apple logo in a variety of colours and a version of the iconic Apple greeting that reads ‘Hello Mumbai.’