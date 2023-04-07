Boy loses hearing after being beaten up by tutor; case filed

According to police, a 12-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Thane district lost his hearing after being allegedly beaten up by his tuition teacher. An offence under section 323 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the tuition teacher at the Bhayandar police station, according to an official. The alleged incident occurred on March 31, when the accused teacher hit the boy hard on the ear for not doing his homework. According to him, the child returned home crying and informed his parents. The boy developed swelling in his inner year and was unable to hear properly, according to the official, who added that no arrests have been made in the case thus far.