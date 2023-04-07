Bus catches fire on highway

According to officials, a bus caught fire on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway on Friday morning. The driver attempted to extinguish the flames with a fire extinguisher, but as the blaze grew more intense, he stopped the bus, and the passengers escaped safely, they said. The bus was completely destroyed, but no one was hurt or killed in the incident, according to officials. According to officials, the bus was travelling from Delhi to Manesar via Gurugram when it caught fire near the Rampura flyover on Friday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire, they said, adding that traffic was slowed as a result of the incident. According to fire officer Narender Singh, as soon as the incident was reported, a fire tender from Manesar and another from Sector 29 arrived on the scene and extinguished the blaze within 20 minutes.