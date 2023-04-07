CBSE makes changes to Class 10, 12 board examinations for 2024

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 board exams to be conducted in 2024. CBSE will introduce more multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and reduce the weightage for questions requiring short or long answers.

‘The National Education Policy, 2020, has affirmed the need to move from rote learning to learning more focused on developing the creative and critical thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century proactively. The board is initiating changes in the examination and assessment practices for the academic session 2023-24 to align assessment to Competency Focused Education. Therefore, in the forthcoming session a greater number of Competency Based Questions or questions that assess application of concepts in real-life situations will be part of the question paper,’ said Joseph Emanuel, director, CBSE (Academics).

In class 10, 50% questions will be competency-based in the form of MCQs, case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 40%. The objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20% weightage. The weightage for short-answer and long-answer-type questions has been reduced to 30% from 40% last year.

In class 12, 40% of the questions will be competency focused in the form of MCQs, case-cased questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type. The weightage for such questions in the last academic session was 30%. In class 12 , the objective questions will now necessarily be MCQs with 20% weightage. The weightage for short-answer and long-answer-type questions has been reduced to 40% from 50% last year.