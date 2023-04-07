CNG and PNG to cost less from tomorrow

Piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) will be cheaper for consumers across the country, thanks to the government’s approval of a new method to fix natural gas prices on Thursday. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The move will reduce the cost of PNG or cooking gas by 10% and CNG by 6-9%, according to Thakur, who added that the government will issue a notification in this regard on Friday (April 7) and the decision will be implemented on April 8. (Saturday). The decision is expected to reduce the price of CNG by Rs 5-8 per kg in various parts of the country, and PNG by Rs 5-6.5 per SCM (standard cubic metre). The new guidelines are intended to ensure a stable pricing regime for domestic gas consumers while also protecting producers from adverse market fluctuations and providing incentives for increased production.