As reported by The New York Times (NYT), a number of classified documents containing confidential details of US and NATO plans to strengthen Ukrainian forces in preparation for a possible Russian attack have been leaked online. The authenticity of the leaked documents, which are currently being circulated on Twitter and Telegram, has raised serious concerns about security breaches, prompting the Biden administration to launch an investigation into the matter. Experts believe that this leak, which appears to be authentic, could be a ploy to divert Russian forces and gain an advantage in the disinformation game.

Sabrina Singh, the deputy press secretary at the Pentagon, stated that the department is aware of the reports of social media posts and is reviewing the matter. However, the leaked documents, which are five weeks old, reportedly do not include information about battle plans or indicate when Ukraine plans to launch an offensive. Instead, they suggest an imminent attack by the Russian military in the next month or so.

The documents also reveal that US and NATO forces are training 9 of the 12 Ukraine combat brigades, as well as the need for 250 tanks and more than 350 mechanized vehicles to repel Russian forces. One of the documents, which carries a ‘top secret’ label, provides details on expenditure rates for munitions under Ukraine military control, including for the US-made HIMARS rocket systems, which have been effective against Russian forces.

The leaked documents were shared on pro-Russian government channels, and it is not yet clear how they were obtained. Military analysts have warned that documents released by Russian sources could be selectively altered to present Kremlin disinformation.