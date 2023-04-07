Emirates announces additional daily flights to this country

Dubai: National air carrier of Dubai, Emirates has increased its frequency of flights to Canada. The air carrier will operate two flights per week on the Dubai- Toronto route. This will be increased to daily flights from April 20.

Emirates took this decision as UAE and Canada expanded air transport agreement. The two countries have agreed to increase flights by 50% in order to meet the growing demand.

Emirates operates the flagship A380 aircraft on the Dubai-Toronto route, allowing 491 passengers across Economy Class, Business Class and First Class on each flight. With the two additional flights per week, Emirates will offer close to 2,000 additional seats to serve the busy route. The Dubai-Toronto route is highly popular amongst customers from India, UAE, Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka.