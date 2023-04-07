Financial markets to remain closed today for Good Friday

Mumbai: Mumbai: Equity markets in the country will remain closed today on account of Good Friday. The usual trade in BSE and NSE will resume monday. Today, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) would remain closed today during the morning session but it would open for the evening session at 5 pm.

The markets were earlier closed on Tuesday, April 4 on account of Mahavir jayanti. Again, on April 14, markets will be shut for trade on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB (Security Lending and Borrowing) segment, the currency derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment would also remain closed on these three mentioned days.