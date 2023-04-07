Flydubai announces special airfares for Eid Al Fitr break

Dubai: Budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has announced special fares for passengers travelling from the UAE for the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays. The airline is offering discounted flight tickets to more than 20 destinations for trips between April 15 and April 23. Special Eid return fares, starting from Dh1,135, are available for booking by April 20.

Among the destinations that are part of this promotion are Istanbul, Krabi, Milan-Bergamo, Pattaya, Pisa, Salalah, Salzburg and Tbilisi.

Earlier the airline launched 5 flights a week to Milan Bergamo Airport (BGY) in Italy. The carrier will increase the frequency to a daily service from April 18. The air carrier’s network in Italy has grown to 4. At present it operates flights to Catania, Naples and Pisa. Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). For more details, go to flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the Call Centre in Dubai on 600 54 44 45.