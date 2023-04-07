Four children were killed in a house fire in Uttarakhand

Four children were killed in a massive fire that broke out last evening in a multi-story house near Tuni Bridge, 155 kilometres from the capital, caused by the explosion of a cylinder. The fire was so intense that the entire house was gutted, resulting in the explosion of other cylinders stored in the house one after the other. According to police sources, the fire started at 4 p.m. in Surat Ram Joshi’s four-story building in Tuni. The building houses five families, including the landlord. At the time of the fire, the tenants had five children, two men, and a woman inside the house. One of the renters, Vicky’s wife Kusum, was changing the LPG cylinder in the kitchen in the evening when the cylinder caught fire. Kusum attempted to put out the fire, but it quickly engulfed the house.

Four children inside the house died in the fire. The deceased have been identified as Gunjan (10), daughter of Trilok, Of Jakta, Tuni; Riddhi (10) daughter of Jaylal of Biktad, Himachal Pradesh; Adira alias Mishti (6) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni and Sejal (3) daughter of Vicky Chauhan of Patala, Tuni. Others — Vicky Chauhan, Bhagat, Kusum and Swati (15) suffered burn injuries. They somehow got out. Kusum’s condition is critical and she has been referred to a higher centre.