Honda recalls its CR-V sport utility vehicles due to a potential issue with road salt causing corrosion to the frame

Honda has announced a recall of 563,000 CR-V sport utility vehicles sold or registered in cold-weather US states, due to a potential issue caused by road salt that could lead to corrosion of the frame and cause the rear trailing arm to detach.

The recall covers CR-V vehicles from the model years 2007 through 2011, sold or registered in 22 US states and the District of Columbia where road salt is commonly used. Honda has stated that dealers will inspect and install a support brace or repair the rear frame, as required, free of charge. However, the company has indicated that the recall repair is not yet ready.

Honda has not received any reports of fatalities or injuries related to the recall but has received 61 complaints from US customers. Depending on the extent of any damage, Honda might offer to repurchase the recalled vehicles. This is not the first time that Honda has faced such an issue with the CR-V, as it recalled nearly 84,000 CR-V vehicles in Canada for the same issue in 2019.

At that time, Honda believed that the rate of rear frame rust would not affect the structural integrity of the vehicles in the US during their useful life, due to the lower usage of unpaved roads and salt. However, in 2020, the company repurchased a US vehicle after observing rear frame rust and began investigating the issue further.

The CR-V is one of Honda’s most popular vehicles in the US and has been one of the automaker’s best-selling models for several years, with more than 5 million units sold globally since its debut in 1995.