Illegal film studio demolition by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began a demolition campaign against five unlicensed film studios in the Western suburbs of Mumbai on Friday. These studios, located in the city’s P-North ward, are in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), and the demolition will take two days, according to the civic body. A day earlier, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted about the BMC’s likely action, claiming that dozens of unauthorised studios worth Rs 1,000 crore had opened there in 2021, when the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government was in power. Following complaints, officials from the P-North ward conducted inspections and served legal notices on studio owners, according to the report.

Four of the 11 illegally operating film studios in the area were dismantled by their owners after receiving the notice, two studios obtained the necessary permissions, and five studios obtained stay orders. According to the civic body, the National Green Tribunal vacated its stay and ordered action on April 6, after which action was taken against five studios. In the presence of police, a team of 10 engineers and 40 civic employees is carrying out demolitions using JCB machines, two dumpers, two gas cutters and other equipment.