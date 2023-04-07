Increase in Covid cases: Centre urges states to stay alert and prepared

In the face of rising coronavirus cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya convened a review meeting on Friday and advised states to remain vigilant and prepared for Covid-19 management. Mandaviya emphasised identifying emergency hotspots by monitoring trends of influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, ramping up testing and vaccination, and ensuring hospital infrastructure readiness in a virtual meeting with state health ministers and principal and additional chief secretaries. Along with improving genome sequencing and ramping up whole genome sequencing of positive samples, he emphasised the importance of raising awareness about Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Mandaviya stated that the Centre and the states must continue to work collaboratively as they did during previous surges for Covid-19 prevention and management. He also urged state health ministers to hold mock drills of all hospital infrastructure on April 10 and 11, and to conduct a health preparedness review with district administrations and health officials on April 8 and 9.