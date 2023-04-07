Indian Railways cancels, diverts, short-terminates several trains on this route: Full list

Kolkata: The South Eastern Railway (SER) zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled 46 trains and short-terminated 8 trains. These changes were announced due to agitation and blockade at at Khemasuli station in West Medinipur district in the Kharagpur-Tatanagar section of Kharagpur Division and Kustaur station in Purulia district in Adra-Chandil section of Adra Division in West Bengal by an organisation of the Kurmi community.

Train 12814 Tatanagar-Howrah Steel Express, 12021 Howrah Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express and 12871 Howrah-Titlagarh Express were cancelled. The other cancelled trains included 08649 Adra-Purulia MEMU Special, 03598 Asansol- Ranchi MEMU Special, 13301 Dhanbad-Tatanagar Express, 08650 Purulia-Adra MEMU Special, 03595 Bokaro Steel City-Asansol MEMU Special, 18085 Kharagpur-Ranchi MEMU Express, 18116 Chakradharpur-Gomoh Express, 03592 Asansol-Bokaro Steel City MEMU Special, 18183 Tatanagar-Danapur Express and 03594 Asansol-Purulia MEMU Special.

Also cancelled were 18036 Hatia-Kharagpur Express, 18035 Kharagpur-Hatia Express, 03593 Purulia-Asansol MEMU Special, 18184 Danapur-Tatanagar Express, 08647 Adra-Barabhum MEMU Special, 08049 Kharagpur-Jhargram MEMU Special, 08054 Tatanagar-Kharagpur MEMU Special, 08015 Kharagpur-Jhargram MEMU Special, 08055 Kharagpur-Tatanagar MEMU Special, the release said.

Short terminated trains:

The 18011 Howrah-Adra-Chakradharpur Express will be short terminated at Adra (Chakradharpur portion), 12883 Santrahachi-Purulia Express will be short terminated at Adra. 12884 Purulia-Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra, 22862 Kantabanji-Titlagarh-Howrah Express will be short terminated at Tatanagar and short originated as Passenger Special from Tatanagar.

The 08173 Asansol-Tatanagar MEMU Special will be short terminated at Adra, 08174 Tatanagar-Asansol MEMU Special will be short originated from Adra, 18012 Chakradharpur-Adra- Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra, 12828 Purulia-Howrah Express will be short originated from Adra.