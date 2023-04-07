India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant says that New Delhi’s ‘objective is to bring everybody together’

Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa, stated that India’s goal is to unite everyone and find common ground amidst the West-Russia division and disagreement between Moscow and Beijing on certain parts of the Bali declaration. He emphasized that the G20 is not a political forum, but rather focused on economic, developmental, and financial issues. India, as the current chair of the G20, is prioritizing inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

Kant expressed his satisfaction with the positive and constructive discussions at the second G20 Sherpa meeting in Kerala. He noted that all G20 countries want India to be ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. They discussed all the working groups and the way forward, aiming to create a positive framework for inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth.

Regarding the West-Russia division and disagreement between Moscow and Beijing, Kant stated that the objective is to bring everyone together and that the G20 belongs to everyone. He also clarified that the G20 is not a political forum, but rather focused on economic, developmental, and financial issues. In Bali, they used the United Nations General Assembly language to find common ground on issues of development, growth, and progress.

Kant believes that the G20 should remain focused on economic, developmental, and financial issues, but acknowledged that war is impacting food, fuel, and fertilizer and therefore the economy. The G20 will continue to look for common ground on contentious issues and prioritize solving global problems such as poverty, slow growth, global debt, climate action, and sustainable development goals.

India’s G20 presidency is people-centric, involving citizens from every state of India to push their culture, art forms, handicraft, and handlooms, showing an example of cooperative federalism. Kant reiterated that India’s focus is on inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth, and they will continue to be ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented to achieve these goals.