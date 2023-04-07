Kiran Patel who was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir for posing as a senior PMO official handed over to the Gujarat Police

Kiran Patel, an alleged conman, was arrested last month in Jammu and Kashmir for impersonating a senior PMO official and has now been handed over to the Gujarat Police.

The police in Gujarat had requested custody of Patel and it was granted by the chief judicial magistrate in Srinagar. Patel was transferred to Gujarat on Thursday and will be taken there on Friday.

The accused was arrested at a five-star hotel in Jammu and Kashmir, where he was allegedly posing as an ‘additional secretary’ in the central government and enjoying security cover, among other benefits.

This was Patel’s third visit to the Kashmir valley and he claimed to have been authorized by the government to identify buyers for apple orchards in south Kashmir.

The accused’s wife recently spoke about the situation and expressed her disbelief that her husband was involved in such an act.