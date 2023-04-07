Man, 3 children killed in tractor-tempo collision

Alwar: In a tragic incident, 4 members of a family killed in a road accident. Murari Rao aged 40 and his two sons and a daughter died on the spot and his wife was injured in the accident. The tempo they were travelling collided with a tractor in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Murari had gone to Kathumar to see his sick child. The accident happened when he was returning home from there.

After the incident, local people set the tractor ablaze and also pelted stones at a police vehicle.