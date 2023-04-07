Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSRajasthanLatest NewsNEWS

Man, 3 children killed in tractor-tempo collision

Apr 7, 2023, 08:17 pm IST

Alwar: In a tragic incident, 4 members of a family killed in a road accident. Murari Rao  aged 40 and his  two sons and a daughter died on the spot and his wife was injured in the accident. The tempo they were travelling collided with a tractor in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Murari had gone to Kathumar to see his sick child. The accident happened when he was returning home from there.

Also Read: Know how to delete Twitter account permanently

After the incident, local people set the tractor ablaze and also pelted stones at a police vehicle.

 

Tags
shortlink
Apr 7, 2023, 08:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button