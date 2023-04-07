More Congress leaders from Kerala will join BJP: K. Surendran

After Congress veteran A.K. Antony’s son Anil Antony joined the BJP on Thursday, BJP state president K. Surendran claimed that more Congress leaders are expected to join the BJP. When asked if Anil Antony’s joining the BJP would help the party’s prospects in Kerala, the state BJP chief responded, A.K. Antony is a senior Congress leader who has held key party positions. His son, Anil Antony, became a member of the BJP today. More Congress leaders are expected to join the BJP soon, he said. Surendran claimed that erudite and highly educated opposition leaders are now joining the BJP, and that the saffron party is approaching several leaders from the Congress and Left to persuade them to defect.The party intends to boost its prospects by courting the state’s Christian community, and Surendran stated that the party hopes to gain a significant share of Christian votes because the community has demonstrated faith in PM Modi’s leadership.