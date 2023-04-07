Poco launches new entry-level smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Poco has launched its latest entry-level smartphone in the Indian markets. The Xiaomi sub-brand has named the device ‘ Poco C51’. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variantof Poco C51 is priced at Rs. 8,499. It is offered in Power Black and Royal Blue colours and is currently listed on Flipkart with a ‘coming soon’ tag, with sales starting from April 10. Poco is offering the handset for a special launch day price of Rs. 7,999, but the duration of this offer is unknown.

The dual SIM Poco C51 will run on Android 13 (Go Edition) and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate and 400 nits of brightness. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter.

The handset features a dual rear camera unit comprising a primary 8-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front.Connectivity options onboard are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco C51 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.