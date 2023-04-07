President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates Gaj Utsav-2023 at Kaziranga National Park

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated and took a jeep safari and fed elephants while inaugurating the Gaj Utsav-2023 in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park on Friday. According to officials, she saw one-horned rhinos, wild buffaloes, deer, and birds. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Gaj Utsav, the President highlighted the sacred relationship between nature and humanity. “The culture of respecting nature has been the identity of our country. In India, nature and culture have been linked to each other and have been receiving nourishment from each other,” Murmu said. She stated that actions that benefit nature, animals, and birds also benefit humanity and Mother Earth. She claims that elephant reserves’ forests and green spaces are excellent carbon sinks. According to the President, the human-elephant conflict has existed for centuries. According to her, the root cause of the conflict is a barrier built in the natural habitat or the movement of elephants. She stated that the main goals of Project Elephant are to protect elephants, preserve their natural habitats, and keep elephant corridors clear of impediments. She stated that one of the goals of this project is to solve conflict-related issues. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav were among the dignitaries who attended the event