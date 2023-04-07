Pulsar Suni granted temporary bail to perform father’s last rites in actor assault case

Pulsar Suni, the prime accused in the 2017 actor assault case, was granted bail on Friday to perform the last rites of his father. Suni had been in jail since February 2017 for abducting and sexually assaulting a popular female actor allegedly at the behest of actor Dileep, who is another accused in the case. The trial is ongoing at the Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam.

Suni had moved the bail petition on Thursday following the death of his father Surendran. He had pleaded before the court that he was the only son and wished to perform the last rites. The sessions court at Ernakulam had granted Sunil NS alias Pulsar Suni permission to visit his house at Perumbavoor between 8am and 4pm on Friday.

Sessions judge Honey M Varghese gave him permission under the conditions that he will not contact the media or witnesses and interact only with close relatives. This is the first time that Suni was granted bail since his arrest six years ago.

Suni had claimed that Dileep was the mastermind in the case. He had moved for bail at the High Court of Kerala in March 2022 and the Supreme Court in July the same year. On both occasions, his pleas were turned down. However, according to Bar & Bench, the apex court had said that if the trial was not concluded within a reasonable time, Suni could renew his bail application before the High Court.