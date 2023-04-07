Survey reveals that Donald Trump’s chances of winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election are high

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Thursday, there is a high probability of former US President Donald Trump winning the Republican nomination for the 2024 election. Additionally, Americans are divided over their opinion of Trump’s criminal charges. The survey was conducted on Wednesday and Thursday following New York City prosecutors indicting Trump on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The survey revealed that 49% of Americans believe that it was appropriate for prosecutors to file the first criminal case against a former president. However, Republicans and Democrats seemed to be divided over the case. Only 16% of Republicans believed that the accusations were justified, while 84% of self-described Democrats believed that the charges were warranted.

The survey also revealed that 58% of Republicans favored Trump as their choice for nominee in the 2024 Presidential race, while Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, came second in the survey with 21% of the vote. Furthermore, 40% of Republicans stated that they would be more inclined to vote for Trump in 2024 as a result of the case, while 12% said they would be less likely to do so, and 38% claimed that it had no effect.

The survey also showed that 73% of Americans, including 55% of Republicans, agreed that Trump set up payments to model Karen McDougal and porn star Stormy Daniels to silence them about alleged extramarital affairs. However, 76% of Republicans believe that certain members of law enforcement agencies are conducting investigations that are politically motivated in an effort to discredit Trump, compared to 34% of Democrats.

Finally, the survey indicated that only 18% of Republicans, but 51% of all respondents, agreed that Trump should be barred from running for president again because of the allegations. The poll involved 1,004 American adults, with a credibility interval, which is a metric of precision, of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points for all respondents and plus or minus 6.3 percentage points for the 368 Republicans who participated in the study.