Temple tragedy in Indore: Protesters condemn the demolition

On Friday, a sizable crowd demonstrated in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, against the destruction of a temple constructed over a bawdi, or stepwell, where a floor collapse on Ram Navami killed 36 people. The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Patel Nagar experienced a floor cave-in on March 30. On April 3, the Indore Municipal Corporation demolished the building and filled the exposed stepwell with debris in an effort to permanently close it. Leader of the “Samagra Sindhi Samaj,” which organised the protest, Dr. Ilaiyaraaja T.Deepak Khatri, said the administration erred in demolishing the temple and claimed Hindus were enraged. The protesters marched to the collectorate and submitted a memorandum to the collector, condemning the civic action against the temple and promising to have it built at the same site once more. Ilaiyaraaja stated that the administration respects people’s religious beliefs and that all steps will be taken in accordance with the law. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a tweet, The bawdi is full after the Indore incident. The temple was very old. As a result, it will be rebuilt with complete safety, coordination, and harmony, so that devotees can perform puja there once more.