UK PM Rishi Sunak celebrates mother-in-law Sudha Murty’s Padma Bhushan award as a proud moment

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan for her extensive work in social welfare by President Droupadi Murmu. Her daughter, Akshata Murty, who is married to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, attended the ceremony and later shared her feelings on Instagram. She expressed her ‘unspeakable pride’ as her mother received the award for her extraordinary journey.

In response to his wife’s post, UK PM Rishi Sunak also commented, calling it a ‘proud day.’ Akshata Murty further elaborated on her mother’s remarkable journey, highlighting several ways in which she has supported those in need, such as forming and managing charitable institutions for 25 years, sponsoring various programmes to increase literacy, and providing prompt relief for those living in remote areas of the country following natural disasters.

‘The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me – hard work, humility, selflessness – mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,’ she said.

Sudha Murty’s husband, NR Narayana Murthy, son Rohan Murty, and her sister Dr Sunanda Kulkarni also attended the ceremony. A philanthropist and renowned author, Sudha Murty was also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation until December 2021.

In the words of Akshata Murty, ‘Her example has put volunteering, learning and listening at the heart of how I hope to live in @10downingstreet.’ The ceremony was a testament to Sudha Murty’s lifelong dedication to social work, which has undoubtedly inspired many to follow in her footsteps.