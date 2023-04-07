Union Home Ministry directs CBI to probe the affairs of Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam for alleged violations

According to sources, the Union Home Ministry directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Indian branch of Oxfam, a global NGO, for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Oxfam India has reportedly transferred foreign donations to various entities, including other NGOs, despite being registered under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers. Oxfam India has not commented on the matter.

The Income Tax department conducted a survey and found several emails that allegedly indicated Oxfam India’s plans to evade provisions of the FCRA. They planned to do so by routing funds through other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route.

Furthermore, Oxfam India was found to be a possible instrument of foreign organizations or entities that have generously funded the NGO over the years. The home ministry recommended a CBI investigation against Oxfam India based on these findings.

Oxfam India is said to have routed funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a Delhi-based think tank, through its associates and employees in the form of a commission. The TDS data of Oxfam India also shows a payment of Rs 12,71,188 made to CPR in 2019-20.

Sources also claim that Oxfam India received Rs 1.50 crore worth of foreign investments directly into its foreign contribution utilization account, instead of receiving them in the designated FCRA account.

The Income-tax department probed the CPR, Oxfam India, and a media foundation in September, which led to the recommendation of a CBI inquiry against Oxfam India. This is the second NGO in a month against whom a CBI inquiry has been suggested for alleged FCRA violations, the first being Aman Biradari, an NGO founded by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander.

Oxfam India’s FCRA license was suspended in January 2022, and the NGO filed a revision petition with the home ministry. CPR’s FCRA license was also suspended for six months on March 1 for alleged violation of laws.