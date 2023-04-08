Adani Total Gas cuts CNG, PNG prices: Revised rate

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Ltd (AGTL) has reduced the prices of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). AGTL caters CNG and PNG in around 19 geographical areas in the country. CNG price is cut by Rs 8.13/kg and the price of PNG by up to Rs 5.06/scm. The reduction in gas prices has been effected from April 8, 2023.

Earlier Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has reduced the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG). MGL has decreased the price of CNG by Rs 8 to Rs 79 per kilogram. The company also reduced the price of PNG by Rs 5/scm to Rs 49/scm.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.