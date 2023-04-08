Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yesterday, the yellow metal price edged lower marginally to Rs 44,640, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. On Thursday, yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 280 per 8 gram. On Wednesday, gold price touched all-time high of Rs 45,000 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains: Details

In the global markets, price of spot gold eased to $2011 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled yesterday at Rs 60,622 per 10 gram, down Rs 234 or 0.38%. Silver futures ended at Rs 74,285 per kg, lower by Rs 270 or 0.36%. MCX will remain shut today due to Good Friday.