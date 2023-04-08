Drunk passenger in Delhi-Bengaluru flight tries to open the emergency exit mid-air

A 30-year-old Kanpur passenger on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was arrested on Saturday for attempting to open the emergency exit mid-flight, police said. Pratheek, from Patrakarpuram in Kanpur, was travelling by flight 6E-308 on Friday. He was inebriated and sitting in a chair. According to a police officer, a case was opened after a crew member, Tejaswi Shah, filed a complaint under sections 290 and 336 of the IPC and 11(A) of the Aircraft Act.18F.

Indigo Airlines said in a statement that a passenger on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried to open the emergency exit flap while inebriated. When the crew on board noticed the violation, they alerted the captain, and the passenger was appropriately warned. There was no compromise on the flight’s safety, and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru, according to Indigo.