Girl’s body found in water tank

Police said on Friday that the highly decomposed body of a nine-year-old girl was recovered from the water tank of a building near her home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, two days after she went missing. They said the girl from Bhiwandi tehsil went missing on April 3 and her body was discovered on Wednesday. The girl had left her house to buy eggs from a grocery store near Amjadia School in her neighbourhood. She did not, however, return home after that. Her family members conducted a frantic search but were unable to locate her. Following that, a missing person’s report was filed, according to a Shanti Nagar police station official in Bhiwandi. The girl’s body was discovered in the water tank of a nearby building, according to information the police learned while conducting their investigation. The body was found in a highly decomposed state in the water tank, and the residents told the police that they checked it after smelling something foul. According to him, the body was taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the recovery of the body, the police filed a kidnapping report and began an investigation into the incident.