Gulf country announces plan to decrease expat population

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have decided to reduce the number of expats in the country. Officials have submitted an advisory report to the government to introduce expat quotas. The Private academic bodies tasked with studying population demographics in the country have submitted an advisory report to the government outlining recommendations to address the imbalance of expatriates in the country.

Also Read: India placed in Pot 4 as seedings confirmed for AFC Asian Cup 2023

As per reports, the authorities suggested to introduce a nationality-based quota system that would limit the percentage of foreigners from any given country to 25% of the number of Kuwaiti citizens. The report also proposed setting a maximum residency period for expats in the country.