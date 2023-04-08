Himachal Pradesh may soon legalize cannabis cultivation

The government of Himachal Pradesh is considering legalising cannabis cultivation in the state. Cannabis cultivation would play a significant role in generating revenue for the state besides proving beneficial for patients as it has many medicinal properties, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said to the media on Thursday. CM stated that the state government is concerned about the potential increase in drug use and has formed a five-member MLA committee to address the issue. The committee will conduct an investigation into all aspects of cannabis cultivation and submit a report within a month. He said that Himachal is not the first state in the country to legalise cannabis cultivation. The neighbouring state of Uttarakhand was the first state to legalise it in 2017, while controlled cultivation of cannabis is also being done in some districts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.