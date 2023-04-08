Honda recalls 2022 CB300R due to this issue

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has recalled 2022 CB300R. The recall will be valid on a limited number of units only. The company recalled the bike due to concerns over engine safety. The recall will start from April 15 at BigWing dealerships across India.

‘The company has identified that due to inappropriate manufacturing process of the right crankcase cover of the engine, there are chances of sealing plug dislodging due to low retention force caused by engine heat. This could further cause the sealing plug to come off and engine oil to splash out. In the worst situation, the oil adhering to hot motorcycle parts may cause fire, its contact with tires may cause slippage or it may injure the rider due to its hot temperature,’ Honda said in its statement.

The company updated that the replacement is a precautionary measure and will be done free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycle. Honda will proactively notify customers for inspection of their vehicle through its BigWing dealerships via SMS, e-mail or phone call. Customers can also check if their CB300R model falls under the voluntary recall campaign by visiting the Honda BigWing website – hondabigwing.in and submitting their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the page.