Indian Railways cancels several trains running on this route for two days: Full list

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway (SER) zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel several express and passenger trains. This decision was taken due to agitation by different Kurmi organizations. The protestors have been blocking railway tracks across the Kharagpur-Tatanagar and Adra-Chandil sections. The organisations have been seeking a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kurmis, who are currently included in the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category.

According to the national transporter, since April 5, 308 trains have been cancelled due to the protest. 72 trains will remain cancelled on Saturday and 6 on Sunday.

Trains that will remain cancelled on Saturday are Kurla-Shalimar Express, Howrah-Pune Express, Santragachi-Kurla Express, Pune-Howrah Duronto Express, 12222 Howrah-Pune Duronto Express scheduled, Ahmedabad-Howrah Express scheduled to depart from Ahmedabad, Howrah-Ahmedabad Express scheduled, and Udaipur-Shalimar Express.

Trains that will remain cancelled on Sunday are Pune-Howrah Express, Howrah-Pune Express, Kurla-Puri Express, CSMT-Howrah Express, CSMT-Howrah Express, Howrah-Ahmedabad Express, CSMT-Howrah Express, Howrah-CSTM Express, CSMT-Howrah Express, LTT-Shalimar Express, Shalimar-LTT Express, Rajendranagar-Bilaspur Express, and Ahmedabad-Howrah Express.