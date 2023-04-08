India’s noted freedom fighter Rajagopalachari’s great-grandson joins BJP

C R Kesavan, the great-grandson of India’s last governor-general and noted freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joined the BJP on Saturday as the party seeks to expand its presence in southern India. Kesavan, who previously served in the Congress, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ushering in “tectonic” transformation in India through people-centric policies and corruption-free and inclusive governance. National security has taken precedence, and various events are being held to commemorate India’s history and traditions, according to Kesavan, who is from Tamil Nadu. He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister VK Singh and BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. Speaking on the occasion, Singh praised Rajagopalachari’s contributions to the country, claiming that he was “sidelined” after independence and “invisibilized” from history because one family tried to say they did everything. According to him, Kesavan will be a strong voice in the BJP as well as Tamil Nadu politics.