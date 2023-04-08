‘Judicial Independence’ Crucial: Chief Justice of India Stresses

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, recently spoke about the importance of incorporating humanity in the law to address the roots of problems and to ensure that it serves the interests of all people. During the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, the Chief Justice highlighted that the law must take into account the realities of the communities where it is implemented, and that the legitimacy of the judiciary is based on the faith and confidence it commands from the people. He emphasized that judicial independence is crucial for people’s faith in the judiciary and that empathy and respect for equality and diversity are essential in ensuring that the law upholds justice.

Chief Justice Chandrachud stressed that the role of the judiciary is to prevent the law and its administration from thwarting justice, and that constitutional statesmanship requires deliberations and dialogue rather than public grandstanding. He noted that President Droupadi Murmu had urged the judiciary to address the issue of access to justice for vulnerable sections of society, inspiring the legal fraternity to widen access to justice across the country.

The Chief Justice acknowledged that the Gauhati High Court faces challenges that impede access to justice for marginalized and vulnerable communities, particularly during natural calamities like recurring floods that displace thousands of people and cause them to lose their identity documents and possessions. He commended the Gauhati High Court for delivering extraordinary judgments during the Emergency and stated that tough judges rise to the challenge during tough times.