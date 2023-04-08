Mangoes on EMI; Pune trader offers ‘Eat now, pay later’

With Alphonso mango prices skyrocketing, a city trader is offering the king of fruits on Equated Monthly Instalments, or EMI. Why not mangoes, says Gaurav Sanas of Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products, if refrigerators and air conditioners can be purchased in instalments. The best Alphonso or ‘Hapus’ mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri are currently selling for Rs 800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market. Sanas claimed that his family’s store is the first in the country to sell mangos on EMI.

Prices are always very high at the beginning of the season. We reasoned that if refrigerators, air conditioners, and other appliances can be purchased on EMI, why not mangoes? Then everyone can afford mangoes, he stated. The process of purchasing fruit on EMI at his store is similar to that of purchasing a mobile phone in instalments. The customer must use a credit card, and the purchase price is divided into EMIs of three, six, or twelve months. However, the scheme requires a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000. So far, four customers have taken advantage of the programme, according to Sanas.