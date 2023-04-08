PM Modi inaugurates Chennai airport’s new terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chennai International Airport’s Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) on Saturday, a facility that will improve passenger handling. The NITB is uniquely designed to highlight the state’s rich culture and heritage. The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the airport’s passenger serving capacity from 23 to 30 million passengers per annum (MPPA). The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, with traditional elements such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements emphasising the natural surroundings according to the government. Every design that has been incorporated into the building has been thoroughly thought out. The columns are designed to look like palm trees, the ceilings are adorned with motif lights that reflect the Kolam (Rangoli) patterns of South India, and the roof design is inspired by Bharatnatyam, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of the state Bharatnatyam, it added.