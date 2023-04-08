Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains: Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flagg off two Vande Bharat Express trains today. Both the trains will be operated in South Indian states- Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

At first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station and then at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Stationin Chennai he will flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will also flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai and a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi – Agasthiyampalli.

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem stations. The train will travel the 495.28 kilometres in around 6 hours. The train will be operated six days a week. The train will leave Coimbatore Railway Station at 6 am and will arrive at Chennai Central at 12:10 in the afternoon. The train is expected to leave Chennai Central Railway Station on its return trip at 2.20 pm and arrive in Coimbatore at 8.30 pm.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 660.77 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. it will will run on all days except Tuesday. The train is likely to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.