Kallanum Bhagavathiyum
DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTamil NaduLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains: Details

Apr 8, 2023, 02:54 pm IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flagg off two Vande Bharat Express trains today. Both the trains will be operated in South Indian states- Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

At first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station and then at a function at MGR Chennai Central Railway Stationin Chennai he will  flag off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express. Prime Minister will also flag off the Express service between Tambaram and Sengottai and a DEMU service from Thiruthuraipoondi – Agasthiyampalli.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels these trains today: Know how to check full list 

Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express will stop at Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem stations. The train will travel the 495.28 kilometres in around 6 hours. The train will be operated six days a week. The train will leave Coimbatore Railway Station at 6 am and will arrive at Chennai Central at 12:10 in the afternoon. The train is expected to leave Chennai Central Railway Station on its return trip at 2.20 pm and arrive in Coimbatore at 8.30 pm.

The Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express  will cover a distance of 660.77 kms in 8 hours and 30 minutes. it will will run on all days except Tuesday. The train is likely to halt at Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 8, 2023, 02:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button