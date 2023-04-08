Prime suspect in Thrissur moral policing murder case apprehended at Mumbai airport

On Friday, the first accused in the Thrissur moral policing murder case was apprehended at Mumbai airport. Rahul, who was part of a gang that fatally attacked private bus driver Sahar, had fled to the Gulf soon after the incident to evade arrest. With Rahul’s arrest, nine accused are now in custody.

Sahar’s family had expressed their displeasure over the delay in nabbing Rahul, and a lookout notice had been issued. CCTV footage of the incident helped in identifying the assailants.

According to reports, Rahul and the gang were acquainted with Sahar, who had arrived at the scene to meet a female friend. The group brutally assaulted him near the Thiruvanikkavu Temple at Kottam, Chirakkal. Sahar suffered multiple injuries, including broken ribs, severe damage to the vertebrae, kidneys, and other internal organs. He succumbed to his injuries on March 7.

This latest development in the case has brought some relief to Sahar’s family, who are seeking justice for his brutal murder. ‘We are happy that Rahul has been arrested. We hope that justice will be served and the culprits will be punished for their heinous act,’ said a family member.