Shahrukh admits ‘gut feeling’ led him to set train ablaze

According to recent news reports, Shahrukh Saifi, the only suspect in the Kozhikode train fire accident, has confessed to setting the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express ablaze. Saifi’s confession to the police indicates that he acted alone in committing this heinous crime. He stated that he was driven by a ‘gut feeling,’ which led him to execute his plan. This confession has shed some light on the motive behind the tragedy that killed three people, including a child, on April 2.

Saifi further revealed that his plan was not specifically to target Kerala, and it was only a coincidence that he chose to carry out the crime in the state. He reportedly kept his bag in the passageway that connects D1 and D2 coaches and intended to retrieve it after executing his plan. However, he lost his bag amidst the ensuing chaos.

To collect evidence, police sources have stated that Saifi might be taken to Shoranur’s petrol bunk and Elathoor in the first stage. Although Saifi has confessed, investigative agencies are still cross-checking his claims, and they have not yet confirmed their belief in his statements.