 Shops can now be open 24/7

The BRS government issued regulations allowing all shops and establishments, including malls and restaurants, to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, subject to certain conditions. The GO was issued on April 4, but only became public on Friday. The Telangana government, hereby, issues guidelines for granting exemption from Section 7 (opening and closing hours) of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988 to all shops and establishments as defined in Section 2 (21) of the Telangana Shops and Establishments Act 1988 for operating 24×7 in the State, according to the labour department’s order. I. Rani Kumudini, special chief secretary for labour, issued GO Ms No 4. Among the conditions were that businesses provide their employees with ID cards, weekly offs, fixed weekly working hours, overtime wages where applicable, compensatory holiday with wage in lieu of employees attending duty on a notified national festival or holiday, ensure the safety of female employees, their consent to work night shifts, and transportation to and from work. The GO required that management keep accurate records and submit returns on time. The approvals would be conditional on compliance with the terms of the Police Act and Rules, as well as payment of an annual fee of Rs. 10,000 for each store that would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.