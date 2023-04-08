Suzuki launches 2023 Suzuki Hayabusa in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Leading two-wheeler brand in the country, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), launched its third-generation Hayabusa in the Indian markets. Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle is priced at Rs 16.90 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle can be purchased from any of the company’s major bike showrooms throughout the country in three color options: Metallic Thunder Gray/Candy Daring Red, Metallic Mat Black No.2/Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Vigor Blue/Pearl Brilliant White.

The latest model comes equipped with a 1340cm3 four-stroke, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DOHC, in-line four engine. The engine produces 187 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets a six-axis IMU, traction control, cornering ABS, three power modes, cruise control and more.