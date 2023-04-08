Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister will visit India on Sunday

Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova will arrive in India on Sunday for a four-day visit, the East European country’s first official visit since the Russian invasion began last year. Dzhaparova will meet with Sanjay Verma, the Ministry of External Affairs’ Secretary (West) (MEA). The Ukrainian deputy foreign minister is expected to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine. According to the statement, Dzhaparova will meet with Verma and discuss bilateral relations, the current situation in Ukraine, and global issues of mutual interest. Dzhaparova will also meet with Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, and Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri. The MEA said India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. According to the statement, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture, and defence over the last 30 years of diplomatic relations. According to the statement, the visit will be an opportunity to further mutual understanding and interests.