20-year-old was beaten by the villagers on suspicion of theft

On Friday, a 20-year-old man was beaten by villagers in Ranchi allegedly on suspicion of theft; he died from his injuries on Saturday. According to police, the victim, Wajid Ansari, was first tied by electric police and then brutally thrashed by the villagers. He was later taken to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries. Despite the fact that the incident occurred on Friday, the matter was brought to light on Saturday following the death of the victim. Wajid Ansari, a painter from the Chanho block’s Pandri village, was beaten to death on Friday after breaking into the house of Jeevan Oraon in nearby Mahuatoli village. Taking swift action, the police have arrested three persons in this connection. Three people have been arrested in the case so far, while a hunt is still on for others involved in the crime, The three arrested persons include Jeevan Oraon, his son Govardhan Oraon and their neighbour Nandu Oraon.