B N Chandrappa appointed as working president of state unit

The Congress appointed B N Chandrappa as working president of its state unit on Sunday, just days before the Karnataka Assembly elections. According to a party statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Chandrappa as working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. D K Shivakumar leads the Karnataka unit. The appointment of Chandrappa comes after the death of Karnataka Congress working president R Dhruvanarayana last month. So far, the Congress has declared 166 candidates, including one for the Karnataka Sarvodaya Party. While the party declared 124 candidates in its first list, it added 42 more in its second list. The party’s Central Election Committee has met at least four times and held detailed deliberations on all 224 assembly candidates, but 58 more candidates have yet to be declared. The Congress is attempting to unseat the BJP in Karnataka, the saffron party’s sole southern stronghold. The assembly elections will take place on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.